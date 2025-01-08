Man Utd set price for Chelsea to sign Kobbie Mainoo THIS MONTH after star makes mind-blowing contract demands

The amount Chelsea must bid for Kobbie Mainoo to get the green light from Manchester United has been revealed, while the incredible contract demands the midfielder has put to United before he’ll sign a new deal have also emerged.

Man Utd are wrestling with how to navigate a total squad rebuild while not falling foul of profit and sustainability regulations.

As such, multiple reliable sources including The Athletic’s David Ornstein have confirmed homegrown stars like Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho would be available to buy at the right price.

Sales of homegrown stars are extra lucrative for clubs given the proceeds are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books. That is one of the reasons the Red Devils will happily wave goodbye to Marcus Rashford this month.

It’s important to note all outlets have stated Man Utd are not actively pushing Mainoo and/or Garnacho out of Old Trafford.

However, The Daily Mail revealed Chelsea are ready to strike if given the go-ahead and the Blues are currently viewed as frontrunners for Mainoo if he were to leave Man Utd.

And according to a fresh update from The Mirror, the fee that can prompt Man Utd to reluctantly sell the 19-year-old England international is £70m.

The report stated: ‘[Ruben] Amorim wants Mainoo to stay and only an exorbitant offer – in the region of £70million – would persuade United to cash in on their academy graduate, who has been at the club since the age of six.’

Of equal noteworthiness in the report was the bombshell claim Mainoo is asking for the mother of all pay rises before he’ll sign a new deal in Manchester…

Kobbie Mainoo’s incredible wage demands

Mainoo is understood to earn around £20,000-a-week at present. His existing deal doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027, though talks ARE underway between United and the player’s camp regarding an extension and pay increase.

However, the demands put forward by Mainoo’s representatives are sure to make Man Utd’s deal-makers wince.

The Mirror stated ‘it is understood Mainoo’s representatives are looking for £200,000-a-week under the terms of the new deal, which would put the 19-year-old midfielder among United’s top five earners.’

Going from £20,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week would represent a colossal 900 percent pay rise.

Whether Mainoo justifies such a lofty increase is open to debate, and per The Mirror, United will insist on the player making a compromise in negotiations.

The report added: ‘United are understood to be confident of reaching a compromise with Mainoo on a pay increase, one that acknowledges his emergence as a regular starter under new boss Ruben Amorim.’

According to a separate report from The Times, Chelsea are prepared to make their move for Mainoo in the current window if given encouragement from the player.

Latest Man Utd news – Deal agreed, Nuno Mendes boost, Marcus Rashford developments

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly agreed a long-term contract extension with Amad Diallo.

The attacker was quickly identified by Amorim as someone who can become a Premier League great and United have quickly succeeded in thrashing out fresh terms.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has told TEAMtalk that PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes, has zero intention of signing a new deal in Paris.

Mendes has been identified as a prime candidate to fill the left wing-back role in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation. The pair also worked together at Sporting CP.

PSG are open to offloading Mendes this month, though Man Utd must sell before they buy.

Finally, The Times claim AC Milan are expected to pull out of the race to sign Marcus Rashford after taking a dim view of Man Utd’s demands.

Milan are open to loaning the 27-year-old in a deal that contains an option to buy. However, they’re unwilling to absorb more than half of Rashford’s £325,000-a-week wages which the report claims United have demanded.