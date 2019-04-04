Man Utd set Sanchez price in hope of offloading striker in summer deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to sell Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez this summer, with the club said to be after £50million for the striker.

Sanchez enjoyed three impressive seasons at Arsenal before joining the Red Devils in January 2018 in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

United fans were initially delighted with the arrival of the Chilean, but Sanchez has really struggled to adapt to his new surroundings – scoring just five goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Both Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer have been left frustrated by the lack of progress that the former Barcelona star has made and it would appear that United’s new permanent boss is ready to cut his losses on the 30-year-old, according to The Sun.

Solskjaer is expected to oversee a major overhaul of United’s squad this summer, with as many as six players being tipped to leave, although the Norwegian is still hopeful of getting David de Gea to pen a new contract at Old Trafford.

Sanchez’s hopes of actually saving his United career were dealt a blow last month after he suffered a serious knee injury – although the attacker is still convinced he can still help bring silverware to the club.

He said last month: “I want to keep showing my love for football. I know what I can do. I have belief in my ability.

“United are such an important club, not only in England but on a global level, and I would love to help bring a trophy to the supporters.

“Obviously, I want to make the United fans really happy. I want to score goals. I want to bring them joy. I want to win silverware.

“When we lost last year’s FA Cup final to Chelsea, I was not happy. Not happy at all. In fact, I was sad because I just wanted to make our wonderful supporters happy.

“When I was younger, I liked United. I swear. As a small child I liked United, I really liked them and I want to show this and bring the people joy because, obviously, I want to win.”

United are next in action when they take on Barcelona in the Champions League on Wedneday night, and will be looking to bounce back from the midweek Premier League loss at Wolves.

