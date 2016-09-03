Man Utd set sights on two January additions – report

Manchester United are already making transfer plans for January and have targeted two defensive recruits, according to reports on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho spent heavily on improving his Manchester United squad this summer, with Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all coming into squad for hefty fees, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived on a free transfer.

Despite Bailly’s impresssive start to life at Old Trafford, Mourinho still reportedly intends to strengthen his defence, with two long-term targets of the club reportedly top of his shopping list for January.

The first is Fabinho, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Monaco right-back was linked heavily to Old Trafford for most of the summer, but a move never came to fruition. ‘Tentative enquiries’ were made, but he remained in France, but he now ‘tops the list of potential winter targets’. Much of that could depend on how Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian fare.

The second is Raphael Varane. Obviously. United ‘were interested’ in the Real Madrid centre-half this summer, but Zinedine Zidane persuaded him to stay in Spain. He has since started each of the club’s first three games of the season, making their hopes of bringing him to Old Trafford look remote.