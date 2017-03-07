Man Utd ‘set to activate clause in Ander Herrera contract’

Jose Mourinho has reportedly instructed Manchester United to trigger Ander Herrera’s contract extension clause after impressing his manager this season.

The Spain midfielder – a David Moyes signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 – initially joined the club as an attacking midfielder, but has since established himself in Mourinho’s first XI as a holding player.

With the 27-year-old set to enter the final year of his current agreement in the summer, The Sun claims United are keen to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Herrera is one of a number of players who have one-year extensions written into their deals and the Red Devils are looking to activate the clause swiftly.

The Sun quotes an ‘Old Trafford source’ as saying: “The club could wait a while before giving him fresh terms, but they do want to.

“There is no worry that he is entering the final year. Early discussions have already began and it’s all good.

“United can activate the extension any time. Herrera has impressed this season but Jose has time on his side

“He can make the call and do it now or wait and save the club increased wages in the interim.”