Man Utd set to announce €10m deal for ‘next Leroy Sane’ is done

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of announcing that a deal has been agreed to bring teenage forward Noam Emeran to Old Trafford in January.

RMC Sport suggest that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with the 16-year-old, and are willing to give his club Amiens €10m to complete the signing in January.

News of United’s interest was first reported back in November, and while at the time it was claimed the teenager was uncertain of his next move, reports on Sunday claimed the Red Devils had made a breakthrough in talks for the player.

Emeran has been compared to Manchester City star Leroy Sane for his style of play and such are his talents, that United scouts believe the player could be first-team ready within two years if he continues his rapid progress.

United are understood to have beaten Juventus, Valencia and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

The €10m fee is expected to be comprised of an initial fee of €2m and then hefty bonuses on top, including a sell-on percentage fee, the latter of which is key to Amiens’ decision to sell the player to Manchester United. The French club hope to include a sell-on fee as high as 40% – a figure which they hope will, in the future, generate millions.

It’s suggested by RMC that the deal could even be announced before the January 1 opening of the transfer window, with Emeran – a France U16 international – also the subject of interest from the Belgian national team, who are trying to persuade the forward into a possible allegiance switch.

Germany star Sane – for whom Emeran has been compared – was also, bizarrely, linked with United last month, though the City star was quick to make clear his feelings on that.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!