Man Utd set to announce impressive capture of Ajax teen wonderkid

Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of Dutch wonderkid Dillon Hoogewerf in the coming days, a report claims.

Having missed out on Champions League football for next season, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is poised to begin a summer clear out, with many anticipating him to invest heavily in youth.

According to the Metro, the Red Devils will announce the capture of Hoogewerf as the latest youngster they have poached from the Eredivisie.

The 16-year-old has reportedly turned down the chance to sign a professional contract with the Amsterdam club, instead choosing to pen a deal at Old Trafford.

Ajax’s Head of Youth Education – Said Ouaali – confirmed to the club’s official website: “Dillon has indicated last week that he will leave the club.

“He is leaving for a foreign club. We wish him a lot of success and know that we have done everything to keep him.

“He may ultimately make the choice and choose a foreign adventure.”

The report claims that Hoogewerf is ‘regarded as one of the stand-out attacking talents in Ajax’s youth setup’ – netting 10 goals and adding six assists for the Under-17s this season.

United also poached Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Millen Baars from Ajax, so they will be continuing the trend with Hoogewerf’s capture.

