Man Utd set to beat major rivals to £71m forward after agreeing terms

Manchester United look set to seal a £71million deal for Lille star Nicolas Pepe, according to the latest reports.

The 24-year-old attacker has been linked with a host of top European sides all summer, including United, Man City Liverpool and most recently Serie A side Napoli.

The Ivorian netted 23 goals in 41 appearances last season and admitted earlier this year that he was open to a move away from the Ligue 1 club.

On Thursday, Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed that the future of Pepe is close to being decided, with the French club seemingly set to cash in.

He told French newspaper La Voix du Nord: “In terms of departures and arrivals, if a player leaves, we will go and get what we need.

“For Nico, it is almost done and he could have left last summer. It is true that there are big offers and big clubs in for him, so I think [he will leave].

“Aside from that, you never know in football.”

According to a report from Yahoo Sport France, the Red Devils have made a firm £71m (€80m) offer for Pepe, however it was refused.

Despite this, the Red Devils appear to be closing in on a deal as Football Insider report that they have agreed personal terms with the player.

They state that Pepe has agreed to sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with United also holding the option of an additional year.

