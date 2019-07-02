Manchester United are preparing their approach for West Ham defender Issa Diop, according to reports in France.

Despite the Hammers’ insistence that Diop is not for sale, United are ready to show their hand for the defender, who appears to have emerged as their No 1 defensive target in the wake of a number of big-money misses. Approaches for Kalidou Koulibaly and Harry Maguire, among others, look to have failed – but United hope it’ll be easier to twist West Ham’s arm into a deal.

Diop joined the Hammers last summer for £22million from Toulouse last summer and the club have put what is described as a ‘prohibitive valuation’ on the defender to ward off any interest from United or anyone else.

However, reports in L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) on Tuesday claim that United are preparing to make an offer for Diop in the coming days in what could prove a busy week for the club.

In addition to Diop, the Daily Star and the Daily Telegraph claims an official offer of £20m, plus £5m in add-ons, will be made this week for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, while there still appears some talking to do with Sporting Lisbon if a deal for Bruno Fernandes is to come to fruition.

However, a move for Diop now also looks very much near the top of Solskjaer’s transfer wish-list.

L’Equipe adds that a proposal below €50million (£44m) would be hard to imagine given West Ham willingness to hang onto Diop.

The report adds that Diop will ‘observe the progress of discussions with interest’ but is unlikely to request a move away from the London Stadium.

