Man Utd set to offer Ander Herrera huge contract extension

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is set to be offered a new bumper contract at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Spaniard has been one of Jose Mourinho’s star performers this season, showcasing both defensive and attacking skills.

His impressive campaign has now seen United ready a new deal for the midfielder, worth a whopping £120,000-a-week, the Daily Mail allege.

Herrera has received numerous plaudits for his role in the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Chelsea at the weekend. The 27-year-old set-up the first goal, scored the second and man-marked Eden Hazard out of the game.

The report claims United are keen to open contract discussions with the in-form Herrera before the start of next season.

The Spanish international will have just one year remaining on his current terms at the end of the campaign, although United have the option to extend that by a year.

Herrera, who joined the club in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao for £29million, is said to be keen on extending his stay at Old Trafford, admitting last February: “Of course, if they want to talk with me, I will be very happy to do that.”

Speaking ahead of United’s Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht on Thursday, the midfielder has praised Jose Mourinho, claiming his form this season has been down to the Portuguese manager.

“This season has been the most regular one for me at the club and that is with Mourinho on the bench. I am very happy.

“He gave me, from the first day, a lot of confidence and he told me I was going to be an important player for him.

“I will always be thankful but football changes. We have great players and Manchester United has the capacity to sign big players, so I cannot sleep.

“Nobody will remember this part of the season if I don’t perform well at the end. I am happy but I am not finished yet.

“I want to give everything for the manager and I don’t look back. I just look forward. The next month and a half is the most important time of my career. That is the way I see football.

“When everyone is telling you you’re having a great season, you’re having a very good game, you’re playing very well, I don’t think it is good for yourself so I don’t listen too much.

“I want to be focused on what is coming and that is very important. I want to play in the Champions League next season.”