Man Utd set to pull plug on £53m swoop for top midfield target

Manchester United are ready to end their interest in a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, amid claims the Brazilian has set his sights on a move elsewhere.

United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his central midfield this summer and is believed to have made Fred, as well as Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, his top two targets.

And while United thought they won the race for the 25-year-old, beating off rival interest from Manchester City, it seems late interest from PSG may have swayed the player’s mind.

United are reported to have held preliminary talks with Fred over a switch to Old Trafford and while they left feeling optimistic they had won the race to sign him, the Brazilian is now dragging his heels on the potential move.

A further warning light for United came last week when the player appeared to indicate he was in no hurry to determine his next move.

“Now I just have to wait to get through the World Cup and see which is the best destination,” he told SporTV.

“I think I have to change a little. I have dreams of playing in major clubs in Europe. I made it clear that it’s my moment.

“As soon as I come back from the World Cup we will sit down, talk and look at the options.”

According to Metro, United will respond by telling Fred they are not prepared to wait to push through a potential move and could yet go back in for Napoli star Jorginho.

However, United may face a battle convincing the Italy international to sign amid claims he has made up his mind on a move to City.

“Jorginho is still under contract, but if Napoli find an agreement with City then he goes to Manchester,” his agent Joao Santos told CalcioNapoli24.

“Finding an agreement with the English won’t be a problem, considering their importance, but I repeat it depends on Napoli as the player is tied to the Azzurri for two more years.

“City are champions of England and among Europe’s top clubs. Now we must stay calm. If Napoli and City find a solution, we can talk about it, otherwise the player will be happy to stay at Napoli.

“For now, I haven’t heard from anyone at Napoli because I imagine they’re busy planning for next season.

“I hope to hear from their director, and maybe he’ll be in Naples in the next few days to talk about Jorginho.”

