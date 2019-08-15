Man Utd shelved £64m Bruno Fernandes move for one major reason

Manchester United reportedly shelved their attempt to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes after an assessment from their scouting team.

Having been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, as well as Tottenham, throughout the summer – the Portugal star was expected to complete a £64m transfer before the end of the window.

However, United eventually decided against a deal for the 24-year-old, with it being assumed that the clubs remained far apart in their respective valuations of the player.

However, according to the Daily Mail, scouts felt that Fernandes would not fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play.

The report adds that it was decided that the playmaker took too many risks with the ball, something which Solskjaer is keen to avoid in the future.

With doubts still over the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford, Fernandes was being viewed as a potential replacement for the Frenchman, especially after United parted company with Andre Herrera over the summer.

However, it would appear that United are unlikely to revive their interest in the prolific midfielder in January, seemingly leaving the way clear for Spurs to make a move – if they still want him.

