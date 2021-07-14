Manchester United are reported to have slapped a huge new asking price on Jesse Lingard amid reports West Ham have made contact over his potential signing.

The 28-year-old’s future is likely to prove one of the key tales of this transfer window after catching the eye during his loan stint with the Hammers. While he barely featured for United in the first half of the campaign, he came to life at the London Stadium. In fact, he scored nine goals and assisted five others to help West Ham qualify for the Europa League.

As such, Hammers boss David Moyes has made it clear that he would like Lingard to sign on a long-term deal.

Indeed, they have seemingly stepped up their hunt to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis. That’s after reports on Tuesday claimed the three-year extension recently penned by Moyes is playing a key role in Lingard’s current thinking.

The midfielder can see stability in the east end of London, as West Ham prepare for European football next season.

Furthermore, having recaptured his best form, Lingard knows it’s a move that would suit his game. As such, he has held talks with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over his future.

With all that in mind, the Hammers are reported to have made a fresh enquiry to United over his status.

However, according to The Athletic, United officials have responded by slapping a £30million price tag on Lingard.

And that fee appears far higher than West Ham were expecting and appears too steep for Moyes’ side.

Hope though remains for the Hammers. As per the article, talks will continue at finding common ground. West Ham were reportedly expecting to pay around the £20m mark for the midfielder. Furthermore, with Lingard now in the final year of his contract, United are not in a strong position to seek a high fee.

However, it does claim, with a long list of suitors, West Ham will be aware of being gazumped for Lingard.

With Jadon Sancho close to signing in a £73m deal, United are looking to claw back some funds before their next transfer foray.

James assessing Man Utd options

Furthermore, Lingard has doubts about the game time he would get at United were he to stay.

Bruno Fernandes has kept him out of the team, and Sancho will soon add to the competition.

Sancho’s arrival has also reportedly made winger Daniel James assess his options ahead of the new season.

The Wales international has played a bit-part role since signing. He’s often been used as a substitute to finish a game off with, for example, a breakaway goal.

While he has enjoyed his time at Old Trafford, though, James could now face less game time.

