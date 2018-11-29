Manchester United should look to take a more long-term approach to replacing Alexis Sanchez, if the frustrated Chilean gets his way and secures a transfer from Old Trafford.

Thursday’s papers suggested the former Arsenal man was determined to force through a switch away from Old Trafford after less than a year at the club, with Tuesday’s snub against Young Boys – in which Sanchez did not even make the bench – said to be the final straw.

PSG are among the clubs said to be keen on signing the former Barcelona forward and in truth, it doesn’t look like he would be missed by many at United given his enormous wages at the club combined with his lack of impact.

And with United boss Jose Mourinho looking to strengthen other areas of his side – most notably his central defence – it could be that the club take a long-term approach to finding Sanchez’s approach.

As such, reports in Spain are convinced United will meet the exit fee in the contract of young Athletic Bilbao star Inigo Vicente when the transfer window opens in just over a month’s time.

Reports in Sport Witness claimed United’s Spanish scout Toni Lima watched the player in action over the weekend during Athletic Bilbao’s B team against Barakaldo – and has sent favourable reports back to the Premier League giants.

Furthermore El Desmarque claims United will launch a January approach for the talented attacking midfielder or secondary striker – who could, in time and with the right coaching, develop into a player capable of stepping into Sanchez’s shoes.

Athletic Club are said to be keen to tie Vicente down to a new contract, but as he is yet to commit to a new deal – which currently expires in June 2020 – fears are mounting that he could look to move on and take United up on their offer.

Vicente’s exit fee is currently set at just €8m – a figure that won’t prove prohibitive for United should they step up their interest in him.

El Gol Digital, meanwhile, has also confirmed United’s interest. They say the 20-year-old has been widely regarded as one of Spanish football’s brightest prospects, though his failure to make the first-team breakthrough has surprised plenty – and only serves to enhance claims Vicente will be tempted to try his luck in the Premier League with United.

The €8m (£7.06m) asking price will not stretch United, especially if they can further develop him into a first-team star, who perhaps, one day, could step into Alexis Sanchez’s shoes.

