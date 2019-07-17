Man Utd show their class as Leeds are well beaten Down Under

Manchester United continued their build-up for the 2019/20 season with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over old rivals Leeds at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Leeds started well enough, but were soon on the backfoot with Marcus Rashford firing an early warning shot when his effort struck the post.

And it wasn’t long before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were ahead when Mason Greenwood converted from close range following a flowing move after just seven minutes.

Rashford did get on the scoresheet just short the of the half-hour when a clever bit of skill left Gaetano Berardi on his backside and the Manchester United striker swept a smart low finish beyond Kiko Casilla.

The Red Devils made 11 changes at the interval but it didn’t interrupt their flow as Andreas Pereira saw a rasping drive tipped over. But it was only a temporary reprieve as from the resulting corner, Phil Jones rose to head home a powerful header after escaping the attentions of Kalvin Phillips.

A rash sliding tackle in the box from captain Liam Cooper then saw Tatith Chong upended in the area, with Anthony Martial making no mistake from the spot.

The game served as a bit of a lesson for Leeds, beaten in last season’s play-off semi-finals, with Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford spurning the best of their openings on a poor day for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.