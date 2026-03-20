Claims that Manchester United are advancing towards a £69m deal to sign Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes have been dismissed by four sources, though reports in his homeland are adamant a deal is on and with INEOS now being told how they can pull off a controversial transfer.

Guimaraes has evolved into one of the finest all-round midfielders during his four-year stay on Tyneside, following a £40m move from Lyon. A beacon of consistency under Eddie Howe and an absolute favourite among fans, Guimaraes has racked up 189 appearances for the club, as well as helping Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory last season.

However, like so many of his Newcastle teammates, his future has been thrust into the spotlight in the wake of their humbling 8-3 Champions League elimination to Barcelona this week and with Howe’s side almost certainly out of the race to qualify once again through a top-five Premier League finish.

The rumours around the Brazil midfielder, in particular, have arguably been the most forceful, though, with menacing reports on Thursday claiming Manchester United were already in ‘advanced talks’ over a €80m (£69m, $92.5m) summer deal.

However, after we strongly debunked those rumours on Thursday afternoon, with sources at the club firmly denying any such approach had taken place, TEAMtalk was also informed that officials at the club were instead planning to open talks over a bumper new deal to tie the crowd favourite down for an even longer period of time.

Now, two more sources have backed up our claims, with one journalist less than impressed at the speculation.

Writing on X and dropping a familiarly spiky response, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards snapped back at claims Man Utd were nearing a deal: “No, they’re not. Nobody at Newcastle has heard anything about this, so there are no talks, let alone advanced ones.

“Does that mean there is no truth in Manchester United’s interest? Well, that’s a different question, but as things stand, nothing is going on.”

The iPaper’s Mark Douglas also moved to refute the claims. He posted: “Safe to say reports Manchester United are in ‘advanced negotiations’ over an €80m move for Newcastle United’s skipper Bruno Guimaraes is news to those at Newcastle United this AM.

“Bruno was in Barcelona supporting the team over the last 48 hours, of course.

“Buckle in for months of this sort of thing…”

However, despite those strong voices discrediting the rumours, a new update in his native Brazil has explained exactly how and why the Red Devils CAN pull off a deal…

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Man Utd told move for Bruno Guimaraes CAN happen. Here’s how…

In the face of all that, and under the co-ownership of INEOS, it is no secret that the Red Devils plan to sign at least one midfielder this summer.

Casemiro, enjoying arguably his best season yet in Manchester United colours, will depart at the end of his contract, and the hunt for a successor is already well underway.

To that end, the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are firmly understood to figure right at the top of United’s wishlist.

However, ESPN Brasil now reports the trio have been replaced at the top by Guimaraes, and more worrying yet, there is a real belief now that a deal can happen.

That’s because the move has already gained what’s described as ‘immense support’ from Casemiro himself, and with the pair likely to form a partnership for the Selecao at the World Cup, it’s claimed that the Man Utd star has been ‘pushing behind the scenes to make the transfer happen’.

Furthermore, ESPN Brasil reports that the move is starting to gain weight, though they insist Man Utd will only negotiate if a deal can be done between €75 million (£64.69m) and €80m (£69m).

Fabrizio Romano responds to speculation as he drops ‘guarantee’

However, speaking on the Market Madness podcast, Fabrizio Romano has also moved to play down the claims.

“Every day, there is a different story about Manchester United and midfielders. I think it’s normal because Man Utd are going to be busy with midfielders this summer, so it could be one or two, so I think it’s going to be a very busy summer in that position for Manchester United.

“At the moment, Bruno is one of many players they appreciate, but I can guarantee that at this stage there are several candidates to become new Man United midfielder.”

He added: “Bruno is really appreciated not only by Man United, don’t forget that several clubs around Europe are going to invest in midfielders this summer, so I’m sure he could be part of the conversation. But don’t forget how complicated it is to sign top players from Newcastle.

“There is interest for sure, Manchester United appreciate the player, but I could say the same for six or seven players. They are yet to decide which kind of midfielder they want to add to the squad.

“I think it will also depend on the managerial situation, Champions League football, the budget, so there are several factors before they decide who the player they want is, but the appreciation for Bruno is, is clear.”

Cole Palmer’s head turned by Man Utd; Newcastle Tonali exit truths…

With regards to successors for Casemiro, a new update has backed up our claims, first made in November last year, that United have identified an English star as their dream replacement for the Brazilian.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Cole Palmer to Old Trafford after a report claimed that Chelsea were concerned that the attacking midfielder’s head may have been turned by the Red Devils’ interest.

Up at Newcastle, we can reveal the Magpies are becoming increasingly worried and frustrated about Sandro Tonali pushing for a summer move, as work goes on in the background over an exit and with the club growing fearful that another ‘Alexander Isak situation’ could unfold before their eyes.

Of him and Guimaraes, we understand that the Italian is far more likely to leave St James’ Park this summer owing to his agent’s activity, and with TEAMtalk given a unique insight into what is really going on…

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