Man Utd signing of Alexis Sanchez prompts Carragher to mock Neville
Jamie Carragher could not resist the chance to take Gary Neville to task over his fellow Sky Sports pundit’s claim that Alexis Sanchez would prove a good signing for Manchester United.
After another controversial weekend in the Premier League in which VAR controversies reigned supreme – Jurgen Klopp here laughing off the moment Liverpool saw a goal harshly ruled out – Carragher aired his thoughts on Instagram.
“I defended #VAR at the start as I felt the process needed to be given a chance,” Carragher wrote.
“I argued with people who were set against it & I really wanted it to take the game forward.
“But we’re now talking about it more than we ever did about officials & decisions & that can’t be right.”
That prompted a reply from Neville, who joked: “It’s not the first time you’ve been wrong. We will forgive and continue to live with your errors.”
To which Carragher then replied: “Nearly as bad as you telling me Sanchez was a good deal for Utd!!”
Sanchez joined United in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018 and was paid record £500,000 a week wages during his time at Old Trafford. But the Chilean only managed five goals in 45 appearances for the club before being allowed to join Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.