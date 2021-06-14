Man Utd to slash veteran’s salary amid talk of completely new role

A remarkable report has claimed Man Utd see a totally different role in the near future of a player who is set to have his wages cut.

Man Utd are hot on the heels of Jadon Sancho in their long-running transfer pursuit. Should the England forward sign, the club’s forward line would boast fierce competition throughout. A key component of Man City’s recent doinance has been their ability to field an elite eleven even when resting players. Man Utd are seeking to be able to do the same, but that will require both reinforcements and the prevention of exits.

One forward who has provided adequate depth over the years is Juan Mata.

The Spanish veteran, 33, has been a capable and classy performer when called upon at Old Trafford. Unfortunately for Mata, though, those occasions have become increasingly less frequent.

A surprise reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma was recently touted for the man who is an impending free agent. The club retain the option to extend his stay by a further year, but per the latest report, that may come with a caveat.

The Daily Express (citing Spanish outlet Sport) reveal that Man Utd ‘see Juan Mata as a future board member’.

That resolution is a factor behind their alleged offering of a new contract in a playing capacity. Though to reflect his diminished role in the first-team, his wages will reportedly be cut.

Should Mata agree, the pathway to moving upstairs would be open when his playing career concludes.

Mata is universally respected for his off-field work with charities. That is partly why he is reportedly valued highly by the club over his ‘reputation and knowledge of the game.’

On the player’s end, Mata is said to be ‘contemplating his options’ regarding his future.

Ex-Man Utd star nearing Prem return

Meanwhile, A former Man Utd star is nearing a Premier League return after the respect he holds for Burnley boss Sean Dyche was cited as a key factor in his thinking.

Burnley continue to confound expectations under Dyche in the top flight. Despite continually operating on one of the lowest budgets in the league, the Clarets regularly punch above their weight.

Now, per Sky Sports, Burnley are on the verge of another canny piece of business.

They report that Burnley are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with former Man Utd captain Ashley Young.

Young and Dyche have a connection dating back to the mid 2000s that has seemingly put Burnley at the front of the queue.

