Man Utd have been hailed for their transfer business this summer, with one pundit insisting they can now rival an element of one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best teams.

The Red Devils entered the summer window with two main objectives in mind. Firstly they sought to wrap up their year-long efforts to sign Jadon Sancho. Secondly, finding a world class partner for Harry Maguire was an explicit aim.

Unlike in former seasons, Man Utd have not only succeeded in acquiring their main targets, they have also conducted their business early.

Varane must first quarantine upon arriving in England before undergoing his medical. However, because an agreement with Real Madrid was reached over two weeks before the season begins, the Frenchman is expected to walk straight into their starting eleven in week one.

And it is his impending partnership with Maguire that has got Kevin Phillips hot under the collar.

Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-Sunderland hitman stated the Maguire-Varane axis has an air of the Nemanja Vidic-Rio Ferdinand pairing that was undoubtedly the finest Ferguson constructed at Old Trafford.

“You build a good side with a solid defence,” said Phillips. “Varane coming in alongside Harry Maguire, with Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a very good backline.

“Wan-Bissaka is due a good season and Shaw was brilliant during the summer.

“From the era I played in when you had your Ferdinand’s and Vidic’s, it’s like Man United are getting back to that.

“Bringing in established players with that quality and in Varane they have that, he’s brilliant.

“I imagine the players are delighted, it gives you a load of confidence, especially for the attackers.

“They now have two of the best in the world for that position, maybe it’s a sign of the times that they are getting back to where they once were.”

Solskjaer development could boost Man Utd, Haaland chances?

Meanwhile, Manchester United believe their chances of signing Erling Haaland have grown due to the contract extension they awarded to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report.

United tried to sign Haaland before he went to Dortmund. However, it was deemed more appropriate for him to use a stepping stone. It now seems he was capable of performing at the top level all along. Hence, that transfer avenue could open up to him again.

The Daily Star claim that United’s show of faith in Solskjaer may help persuade Haaland to join. He previously played under his compatriot at Molde, where he launched his career.

They have shown their intent with the big-money capture of Sancho from Dortmund and may go back in for Haaland. However, the Star suggest they would wait until next summer, when his release clause is active.

Therefore, Chelsea remain the favourites to sign him this summer if he does move anywhere. But if not, United will be a “genuine option”, it is claimed, for next year.

