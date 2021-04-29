Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strongly refuted claims made by former club stars Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves at half-time of the Europa League clash with Roma.

Man Utd produced a blistering second-half display, notching five unanswered goals to take complete command of their semi-final tie with Roma. The Red Devils trailed at the break, but the hosts showed real pedigree to blow their opponents away in emphatic fashion.

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani both bagged braces in the contest to put one Man Utd foot already in the final before the second leg has been played.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Solskjaer said: “No I don’t feel the job is done but it was a good job done. We did well but we know they have quality.

“They scored two goals from the two chances we gave them. They didn’t have loads of chances against Ajax. The second half was very good.”

On being told BT Sport pundits Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes would have made midfield changes at half-time, the Norwegian added: “It’s easy up there thinking who should play… but who should not play?

“That’s a very good team, it worked really good against Tottenham. Mason Greenwood should be disappointed not to be playing but it’s about balance. Maybe those two should try to leave players out and pick a team with balance.

“We know we have got creative players who can create big moments. Paul Pogba’s position today was very good in that position, he’s allowed some freedom. He’s got the foundation behind him. The difference today is we took most of our chances.

“The character showed that they came back and didn’t lose their heads. Maybe five or 10 minutes at the end of the first half, we didn’t look great but we got ourselves together. The two goals are junior, schoolboy errors that shouldn’t happen at this level.”

Pogba admits to defensive failings

Man Utd goalscorer, Paul Pogba, also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “The result is positive but it’s not finished. We will have to say focused and play a nice game with the same mentality.

“In the first half we had two mistakes and conceded two goals. We were a bit all over the place after the second goal.

“At half-time we said let’s do the right things, let’s do simple things. The manager spoke. We were all motivated to score as many goals as possible.”

Regarding the penalty decision that went against him, the Frenchman added: “Just don’t tackle. I don’t know how to tackle. I try to be the English guy. I need to practise more. I need to practise to tackle without arms. It’s unlucky. I’ve been unlucky a lot this season with penalties.”