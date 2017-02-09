Man Utd ‘source’ discusses why Mourinho could land new deal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will sit down with club officials at the end of the season to discuss a 12-month contract extension, according to a club source.

Mourinho only joined the Red Devils at the start of the season, signing a three-year contract, but the club’s recent 15-game unbeaten run in the Premier League has prompted the move to extend his deal.

Although United currently sit in sixth place in the league, they are just two points off Arsenal in fourth. Now, the men behind the scenes at Old Trafford believe Mourinho is the man to restore the glory days of years gone by.

If the ‘Special One’ signs the extension, he will see his £12million-a-year contract run until 2022. According to The Sun, however, he will not receive a wage boost from the new deal.

A United source told the paper: “The club want to discuss extending Jose’s contract when the season ends.

“There’s an option for another 12-months should the guys upstairs want it, depending on trophies and the such.

“He is loved here already, and has the fans on his side. It has a feeling of something special starting.

“The owners are on board for the additional year. They love having him here at the moment.”

United officials are set to back their man further in the summer, giving him the funds to make significant buys in the transfer market.

Topping their list is Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who would cost the Manchester club £85million. As well as the Frenchman, they also will look to push through moves for Monaco’s Bernardo Silva and Benfica’s Victor Lindelof, although will face competition from Barcelona for both.