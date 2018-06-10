Bale gives Man Utd, Spurs hope after snubbing Euro giants

Gareth Bale has reportedly told Bayern Munich he will only leave Real Madrid for a return to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Wales forward is a man in demand this summer after he admitted following his two-goal display in the Champions League final that he “needs to play more regular football”.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have both been heavily linked to the player, while there has been interest on the continent from the likes of Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

And according to reports in the German media, Bayern had made initial contact with Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett to sound out whether the player would be interested in continuing his career in the Bundesliga.

However, it’s claimed Bale delivered a polite but firm no to Bayern’s approach and it’s suggested the player has made it clear he will only leave the Bernabeu for a return to the Premier League.

Bale has won four Champions League trophies during his five-year stay at the Bernabeu, but clearly has grown frustrated by his lack of regular action under previous manager Zinedine Zidane.

However, Zidane’s departure as manager could yet lead to a change of heart for Bale. Reports last weekend suggested Bale will delay a decision on his future until Real’s appointment of a new manager is confirmed.

But Bale’s decision to snub Bayern has led to the Sunday Mirror to claim a move to Manchester United now looks ‘increasingly likely’.

United are one of the few teams in the world game who could finance his transfer fee and wages – a package the paper suggests would rule Spurs out of the running – leaving a move to Jose Mourinho’s side as his only genuine option.

