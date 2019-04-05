Man Utd, Spurs get huge encouragement from £40m PL target

Youri Tielemans has said he feels “really good” at Leicester but he has admitted he will explore other options in the summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder is on loan at the King Power Stadium until the end of the season, having joined the Foxes in January in a swap deal which saw Adrien Silva temporarily move the other way.

Tielemans has impressed during his short time in the Premier League, scoring one goal and providing four assists in his seven appearances, and that has led to speculation linking him with a move to Man Utd.

Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws has reported that both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United and Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham have added Tielemans to their summer target lists.

A fee of £40million has been mentioned, which would represent a club-record fee for Leicester. However, the Foxes might be able to off-set some of it by using Silva as a make-weight in any potential deal.

However, Tielemans’ loan does not include an option to buy, according to Sky Sports.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep Tielemans though and said they will speak to Monaco at the end of the season.

“It’s always difficult because he is a Monaco player. I’m sure there will be discussions between the clubs – he is a wonderful talent,” said Rodgers.

Tielemans though says he is in no rush to sign permanently for Leicester and will explore his options.

He told Sky Sports: “I do not know what is going to happen this summer. I feel really good here, but I have to see the other options too. That is normal, and I do not have to rush myself.

“We are now in April and we will see over the next months.

“At Leicester, I can be part of something great. They will have a new training ground, the stadium will be much better than it is now with more fans coming over.

“So it can be something great for the future.

“I can play free here and thinking about the offensive play when we have the ball, and when I do not have the ball, I try to manage the team and organise the defensive part.

“But I feel really good in this team and my team-mates help me a lot to adapt to the style and the gaffer helps me a lot too, so it is really easy.”