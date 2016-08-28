Man Utd & Spurs rival Bayern & Barca for Forest talent – report

Manchester United are reportedly leading Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the race to sign highly-rated Nottingham Forest forward Oliver Burke.

The Sun on Sunday claims United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to wrap up a deal before Wednesday’s transfer deadline which would see the player loaned back to Forest for the rest of this season.

The Red Devils are aware other big clubs are circling the Scot, who has been compared to Real Madrid’s Welsh wonder Gareth Bale, and reportedly plan to act fast to land the Scottish talent.

German giants Bayern Munich have spoken to Forest about a £10million deal but Barcelona are also interested and have sent scouts to watch the whizkid.

That comes after West Brom reportedly had a £6m bid for the player rejected earlier this transfer window, while other clubs such as Arsenal have been keeping tabs on his progress.

However, Forest would find it hard to resist an offer in the region of £10million.

And the paper claims the player’s family are keen for him to remain at Forest for the time being to help his development, meaning a loan back from United would be appealing.

Burke burst on to the scene last season and has continued his dazzling form in the current Championship campaign.

His ability to take on opponents and play on either wing has led to the comparison with Bale’s early days at Southampton – with the player’s goal against Leeds on Saturday a perfect example of his ability to beat a man.