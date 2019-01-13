Man Utd, Spurs warned as Bournemouth ready new contract for £40m star

Bournemouth are ready to offer a new contract to midfield star David Brooks, as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur vie for his signature, according to reports.

Brooks has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers this season since moving from Sheffield United in the summer, impressing enough to see his market value quadruple to £40m.

With Premier League giants Manchester United and Spurs keeping a keen eye on Brooks’ progress, Bournemouth are preparing an improved contract for the Welshman to ward off interest.

According to The Sun, the Cherries will double his salary to £50,000-per-week in a bid to keep him on the South Coast. The report indicates that Brooks is likely to sign the agreement.

Former Manchester City academy player Brooks has contributed five goals and two assists in the Premier League this season – only Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson have had a hand in more goals for Eddie Howe’s side.

Fraser himself is the subject of interest from other Premier League clubs, with the report also suggesting Everton could try and sign him for £15m this January.