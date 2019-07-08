The Manchester United squad apparently have concerns over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to his approach to pre-season, a report claims.

According to ESPN, the United squad fear that the Norwegian could be committing a similar fatal error to the one which David Moyes did in 2013/14 by ignoring a key area in his training regimes.

They believe that Solskjaer is focusing too much on fitness and not enough on key tactical work ahead of the new season, with a heavy emphasis on running.

The article itself centres around Paul Pogba – claiming he is not universally liked by his team-mates – but makes some worrying claims about the squad’s belief in Solskjaer. They apparently wish to ‘see more’ from their boss and his coaches ‘in order to be convinced that the team is heading in the right direction’.

One source reportedly told them that concerns over Solskjaer began ‘as early as February’ when Solskjaer was still unbeaten in his role as caretaker-manager’.

They believe his approach is ‘too British’ and is ‘lacking in continental expertise’ – while the same source noted that last week’s regime consisted of ‘just running, running, running’.

Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan for their part are ‘determined to ensure that a vast improvement on basic fitness levels’ are dealt with, and any complaints are likely to be dismissed.

