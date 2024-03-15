Man Utd staggered as Chelsea surge into race for classy defender with tempting release clause

Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen to sign a new centre-back in the summer and reports suggest they are converging on the same targets.

On Thursday, TEAMtalk reported that the Blues have joined Man Utd in the race for Lille star Leny Yoro, who’s considered to be one of the best young defenders in the world.

Now, it seems that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are chasing another player shortlisted by Man Utd’s new recruitment team led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co.

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football Talk, Chelsea have ‘joined Man Utd in the race’ for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer.

The Brazil international signed a new contract with the Italian giants in December, but it includes a €50m (approx. £42.7m) release clause that can be triggered this summer.

Chelsea ‘see Bremer as a potential replacement for Thiago Silva,’ who is set to depart Stamford Bridge when his contract expires in June.

Chelsea, Man Utd keen on Juventus star

Bremer signed for Juventus in 2022 and has established himself as one of their most important players. He’s made 27 Serie A appearances this season, scoring two goals and helping his team to 12 clean sheets in the process.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Italy at the moment, so it’s no surprise to see Chelsea and Man Utd tempted to trigger his €50m release clause.

As well as losing Silva on a free transfer, Chelsea could also sell Trevoh Chalobah in the coming months due to their need to generate funds from homegrown players.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, it’s thought that Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja could also leave on permanent deals, even if that’s not necessarily what Pochettino wants.

The money generated from those sales will be put towards bringing in a new centre-back – which is where Bremer comes in – as well as a new striker.

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen has been Pochettino’s top forward target for some time. However, Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on him and he’ll cost around £111m this summer.

Other strikers linked with Chelsea include Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who looks set to depart the Gtech Community Stadium in the summer as he eyes a new challenge.

In terms of Bremer, it will be interesting to see whether Chelsea or Man Utd are willing to match his release clause. What’s almost certain, though, is that the Blues will be signing a new centre-back.

