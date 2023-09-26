Man Utd ‘stalk’ exploding La Liga midfield talent as Newcastle scouts ignite transfer battle

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is a new name on the radar of Manchester United and Newcastle United, according to reports in Spain.

Guerra is enjoying a breakout start to the new season, in which he has scored three goals from six games in La Liga, as well as providing one assist. Although he is still only 20 years old, he has quickly been identified as someone who could be the next talent to leave the Valencia production line for bigger things.

According to Marca, scouts from Man Utd and Newcastle have been watching every game Guerra has been involved in. The website’s headline claims that the two clubs ‘stalk’ the midfielder.

In order to sign him, neither suitor might have to go as far as meeting his €100m release clause. While the exact asking price remains unclear, there is a feeling Valencia could buckle for less.

Nevertheless, Los Che are wanting to keep the recent Spain under-21 debutant among their ranks. Their resolve could be tested by two suitors of Champions League stature, though.

Man Utd already added to their midfield this summer with the signings of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat, respectively from Chelsea and Fiorentina. At the same time, they said goodbye to Fred, who joined Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Newcastle spent big to lure in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and loaned in the versatile Lewis Hall from Chelsea. Moreover, they are also closing in on a new deal for Brazilian powerhouse Bruno Guimaraes.

Guerra would be an investment for the future for whoever takes him next, but he is already holding his own at a competitive level. The clubs he has scored against this season are Sevilla (the reigning Europa League champions), Atletico Madrid (regular Champions League participants) and Almeria.

Valencia still have the former Villarreal prospect under contract until 2027. However, his career seems to be heading in one direction only and that could lead him away from Mestalla.

Guerra could be next big Valencia export

Many famous players have emerged from the Valencia setup in recent years before moving on to big clubs. For example, David Silva developed there before joining Manchester City in 2010, as did Ferran Torres a decade later.

This summer, they cashed in on former Arsenal youngster Yunus Musah to AC Milan for a price worth one-fifth of his release clause, which may provide a blueprint for Guerra’s suitors to get a better deal than his own exit clause stipulates.

Besides, it is unlikely anyone would pay more than £86m to sign a player with only 17 senior appearances to his name, no matter what his potential might be.

But Man Utd and Newcastle seem willing to take in as much information as possible about Guerra ahead of a potential swoop for him in the future.

Interestingly, he is not the only midfielder said to be on the radar of both clubs. Reports elsewhere have named the Premier League pair as suitors for Juventus enigma Adrien Rabiot.