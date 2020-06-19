Ex-Man Utd ace reveals Pogba impacts on Bruno, dissects Solskjaer reign

Jaap Stam has expressed how the games of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will be affected by each other, and believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finding his groove as Man Utd boss.

Man Utd return to action tonight when they take on former boss Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side.

The Red Devils were unbeaten in their last 11 matches prior to football’s hiatus, with Portguese Fernandes a central part in the success.

Divisive Frenchman Pogba has not played competitively for Utd since Boxing Day, but is expected to play a part in tonight’s affair.

The potential Pogba-Bruno axis has left Man Utd fans’ mouths watering, and Stam believes their partnership will be mutually beneficial.

“For Paul, that’s [the partnership] good,” said the FC Cincinnati manager.

“For Bruno, he has done a fantastic job in how he’s been leading the team at times and how he’s been creative.

“Having that extra little bit of flair in the midfield to give to the team, not a lot of players can do that.

“He did it immediately. For doing that at Man Utd, in the situation that the club was in when he joined, it tells you something about his mentality, personality and the type of player that he is.

“But the thing is, he needs to have players around him that will eventually help him and lead him around as well.”

Stam on Solskjaer

Solskjaer overcame initial criticism after becoming permanent manager to leave Man Utd as one of the league’s form teams prior to the halting of football.

As a manager himself, Stam empathises with the Norwegian regarding how managerial success is rarely immediate.

“When Ole came in, he got that winning streak and everyone was happy and said they need to sign him on as manager. I agreed.

“But it’s normal that when you’re trying to build a team that when you’re getting new players in they need time to get used to you as a manager.

“It takes time to get everyone on the same page.

“He’s putting his stamp on this team. They’re winning games and on a great unbeaten run and hopefully it keeps on going.

“I think Ole is doing a great job. And for myself, as a Man Utd supporter, I think we need to support him and the club is doing that as well.

“Eventually, by having that unbeaten run and perhaps making a few more additions to the squad, the success will come.”

