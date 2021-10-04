Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered the Glazers some advice amid claims they are considering his sacking at Manchester United following a poor run of results.

A 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday has heaped the pressure on Solskjaer. And while they only trail leaders Chelsea by two points, the club will be left ruing those dropped points and the home defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

Indeed, United have won just two of their last six games in all competitions. In that time they have also seen another trophy avenue close after defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Solskjaer probably didn’t help his cause by admitting how teams were managing to hurt them. There’s clearly a problem there that needs fixing.

It’s all resulted in the pressure being ramped up on the Norwegian coach, who this pundit feels is clueless and needs to be replaced by this world-class coach.

However, amid calls he potentially faces the axe, Solskjaer has made an emotional plea to United’s American owners.

“It’s the same question that was asked after Wednesday night,” Solskjaer said.

“I’m very confident that we will get the best out of this squad.

“A lot has happened this month and we’ve had Raphael [Varane] and Jadon [Sancho] with us since August, and Cristiano [Ronaldo] since September.

“We’ve got loads to work on and we need to improve, we know that and I know that. But I do believe in this group of players and the coaching staff that I’ve got. So, the short answer is yes [I should stay].

“I believe in these players, I believe in the coaching staff and I believe we have something going.”

Solskjaer, however, realises that results need to improve.

“The proof is in the pudding, we need results and you have to turn up,” he added.

“You can’t say ‘we did well against City and Tottenham last year’, we have to do it during the 90 minutes, whoever plays.

“That’s the challenge, because every game in the Champions League and Premier League is a big game against a good team and every game as Manchester United is a potential banana skin, as we’re expected to win every one.”

Glazers stance on Solskjaer sack emerges

Meanwhile, despite the poor run of results, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insists Solskjaer is not in any immediate danger of the sack.

He claims the message coming out of Old Trafford is that ‘nothing has changed’ and that the Glazers remain “fully committed” to the Norwegian.

Furthermore, there is a willingness coming from United’s owners to back Solskjaer for at least this season. And there remains a belief that Solskjaer can end the club’s five-year trophy wait during the 2021/22 campaign.

They believe he needs time to intergrate their three major summer signings and that, in time, results will improve.

Solskjaer signed a new deal over the summer to keep him at the helm until 2024.

However, failure to deliver a trophy this season will likely see a review of his position take place at the end of the season.

