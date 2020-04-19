Man Utd refuse to buckle as Inter Milan plot raid for key Solskjaer man

Manchester United are unlikely to sell Anthony Martial this summer despite Inter Milan’s interest, according to reports from Italy.

The France international has emerged as a major target for the Serie A giants as Antonio Conte eyes a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is wanted by Barcelona.

However, it would appear that Martial will not become the fourth United player to head to the San Siro over the course of the last 12 months.

Romelu Lukaku was the first to move to Inter, with the Belgium international leaving Old Trafford in a blockbuster £73million transfer deal.

Alexis Sanchez then followed, joining the Italian giants on loan for a season, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And, in January, Inter lured veteran midfielder Ashley Young away from United and to Milan as well.

Now, it has emerged that Conte wants to pair Martial with Lukaku in attack, if Barca complete a big-money move Argentine striker Martinez.

Yet Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Daily Express, reports that United will not part company with one of Solskjaer’s key performers this season.

Martial has split opinion ever since arriving from Monaco in the summer of 2015, back when Louis van Gaal was in charge at Old Trafford.

He scored 17 goals in his first season, leading the club to FA Cup glory, but struggled under Jose Mourinho’s tenure – who tried to sell the forward on several occasions, including to Inter in 2017.

But since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford, Martial has stepped up his game significantly. He has scored 16 times for the club this season with only Marcus Rashford, with 19, finding the net more.

And despite United looking to bring in a new central striker this season, with Arsenal frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Tottenham attacker Harry Kane both in their sights, it would appear that the Red Devils are determined not to lose Martial.

Meanwhile, Robbie Fowler has urged Paul Pogba to watch Graeme Souness in the 1984 European Cup final if he ‘fancies seeing the complete midfield performance during the lockdown’.

Pogba was clearly looking to agitate when he claimed that he did not know who Souness was earlier this week, sparking an intense reaction from Liverpool legend Souness – who has been hyper-critical of the Manchester United midfielder this season.

The media even waded in and advised ‘vicious’ Pogba to listen to the ‘hard-nosed’ pundit, a view echoed by Fowler.

‘I was disappointed to hear the Manchester United midfielder slap down my former Liverpool boss by saying he doesn’t even know who the outspoken Scottish guy in the studio is,’ he wrote in his Daily Mirror column. Read more…