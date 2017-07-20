Man Utd star ‘believes he’s the best in the world’

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes he is the best player in the world, says Belgium team-mate and cross-Manchester rival Vincent Kompany.

Lukaku joined Man Utd for a club record £75million from Everton this month, and has already opened his goalscoring account for his new club by netting on their US pre-season tour.

Now Kompany, captain of Manchester and Premier League title-rivals Manchester City, has lifted the lid on a player he knows very well.

“The one thing you get when you have Romelu is an incredible drive to improve and to score goals,” Kompany told ESPN.

“It’s something really unique that I’ve been able to observe over the years because he’s been a player from Anderlecht, which is the same youth system where I come from and I’ve really followed his progress.

“The key thing with him is he believes he’s the best player in the world. It doesn’t matter whether he is or he isn’t, that’s the way he approaches every single training session, that’s the way he approaches every game.

“If you think you are the best you can never really be satisfied with yourself and therefore you always keep working harder and harder and that’s what he does. It’s a special player to have but there will be a lot of competition this season.”