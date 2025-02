Man Utd star claims top four is on after wins keep on coming

Nemanja Matic has his sights trained on the top four after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record-breaking start turned the improbable into the possible for Manchester United.

The Old Trafford giants were in a tailspin when Jose Mourinho was sacked last month, with defeat at leaders Liverpool leaving them 19 points off the top and 11 behind the Champions League places.

Caretaker manager Solskjaer has swiftly overseen a change in fortunes, with Saturday’s 2-1 win against Brighton continuing his perfect start in a club-record sixth-straight league victory.

United are now just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and Matic is determined to overtake his former club and Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

“In the Premier League, it’s always hard,” the defensive midfielder said after digging deep to prevent Brighton grabbing an equaliser.

“You cannot be sure you are always in control, especially against this team – they are very strong at set pieces, they have two big guys on that, and they try to use them.

“We knew it, we saw some of their games which were enough to show they can hurt us. But, as I said, we managed to control and to win.

“I’m happy for one more win, happy for our team and our supporters. We will try to give our best to reach the top four until the end of the season.

“The teams in front of us have quality, they will also try to play in the Champions League next season. But I’m sure that we have enough qualities to compete with them.

“We will give our best and we will try to make our supporters happy.”

There is certainly a feel-good factor around Old Trafford again, with fan favourite Solskjaer getting the side smiling and playing with a swagger.

“I think this is the best what can happen to him, to us,” Matic said. “Seven games, seven wins. I think that everyone needs to be happy.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!