Manchester United star Eric Bailly is reportedly seeking showdown talks with Jose Mourinho after becoming unsure about his long-term future at the club.

The Ivory Coast defender played throughout pre-season and started the campaign alongside Victor Lindelof, but a disastrous performance against Brighton subsequently saw him dropped against Tottenham.

Bailly is said to have accepted that he was way below his best in the defeat to the Seagulls, but Metro is reporting that the defender ‘has felt marganilsed by Mourinho ever since and believes he’s had to shoulder the blame for United’s poor start to the season’.

Bailly was completely left out of the squad for the Old Trafford disaster against Tottenham, although Lindelof was still involved after replacing the injured Phil Jones in the second half of that game.

The Swede then returned to the starting XI at Burnley, while Bailly was back on the bench and used in stoppage time in the victory over the Clarets.

The report goes on to state that Bailly was ‘also perplexed by Mourinho’s selection choices towards the back end of last season and was annoyed to miss out on a spot in United’s starting XI for their FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea’.

Bailly, who is under contract until 2020, made only one start in United’s final eight matches of the season but is still said to be happy at the club and is not actively looking for a potential January move.

That decision may be taken out of hands, however, if Mourinho decides to go back into the market for another centre-half in the new year – having failed to land Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng this summer.

