Man Utd star is destined for summer exit with failed bid, PL interest revealed; could be first victim of Ratcliffe cull

Galatasaray reportedly made a move for Manchester United star Christian Eriksen last week but Erik ten Hag refused to sanction the midfielder’s exit.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season, making just nine Premier League starts so far.

Eriksen has been unavailable for five matches this season through injury, which gave youngster Kobbie Mainoo his chance in Man Utd’s starting XI.

The 18-year-old took his opportunity with both hands and has now started the Red Devil’s last seven Premier League games.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make Old Trafford the best place to develop top young prospects like Mainoo, and as a result, players who are past their best like Eriksen may need to be sacrificed.

Ratcliffe is planning a squad rebuild in the summer which could see a number of high-profile stars leave Man Utd.

However, it seems that Ten Hag wasn’t yet ready to allow Eriksen to leave the club despite a tempting offer from Galatasaray.

Galatasaray, Brentford ready to battle for Eriksen

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray tried to negotiate a deal for Eriksen last week but were unable to reach an agreement by Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Turkish club have vowed to ‘return for Eriksen in the summer,’ however, so the Danish international could still end up signing for them.

Man Utd ‘were open’ to offers for the midfielder but Galatasaray’s proposed terms did not satisfy their demands.

They wanted to sign Eriksen on loan until the end of the season and agreed to pay 80% of his wages, which are reported to be £150,000-per-week.

The move has now been ‘delayed until the summer’ and Galatasaray remain confident of signing him.

Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale, though, so other clubs may yet swoop in for Eriksen’s signature.

As reported by TEAMtalk, his former club Brentford are ready to compete with Galatasaray for Eriksen, with Thomas Frank keen on a reunion.

The centre-mid’s contract at Old Trafford is valid only until the summer of 2025, which means a loan is unlikely for him at the end of this season as he would be a free agent at the end of it.

With that in mind, Galatasaray will have to change the terms of their offer if they want to beat Brentford to Eriksen’s signature.

