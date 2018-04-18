Man Utd star irked at being refused talks over Arsenal move

Anthony Martial ‘was disappointed’ that he didn’t get the opportunity to discuss a move to Arsenal in January, a report claims.

Martial’s future at Manchester United has been cast into considerable doubt recently, with the Frenchman unable to hold down a regular first-team place under Jose Mourinho.

The former Monaco man has not started a Premier League game since February, when he assisted Romelu Lukaku’s opener in a win over Chelsea.

Wednesday’s papers suggested that Barcelona could be interested in his services, while he could be victim of Mourinho’s ‘radical overhaul’ of the squad this summer.

According to The Times, Martial wanted to at least discuss terms with Arsenal when the north London club requested for him to be included in the deal that eventually saw Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap clubs.

“It is understood that Martial was disappointed at not having the chance to discuss a move to Arsenal in January, when the London club raised the possibility of including the forward in the swap deal that led to Henrikh Mkhitaryan leaving Old Trafford instead,” Paul Hirst writes.

Hirst adds that Martial is also ‘intrigued’ by the option of joining Juventus, while Bayern Munich are ‘an attractive proposition’ – although their interest ‘is thought not to be as strong as’ the Serie A club’s.

