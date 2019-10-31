Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford drew comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo following his wonder-strike against Chelsea.

The England striker scored with a breathtaking 30-yard free-kick to fire United into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The technique was certainly reminiscent of former United frontman Ronaldo as the ball looped over the Chelsea wall and dipped under Willy Caballero’s crossbar.

Team-mate Victor Lindelof tweeted that he was “sure I’ve seen that somewhere before” while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted: “It was a Cristiano-like goal.”

Rashford had earlier given United the lead from the penalty spot, before Chelsea equalised through Michy Batshuayi.

“The boy has got nerves of steel. Takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game, fantastic,” Solskjaer added on MUTV.

“Marcus has that strike in him. I’ve seen him in training so many times and it’s got to be hitting the target soon, you think, because he’s had a few efforts. Finally it goes in.”

Read more: Manchester United’s pursuit of Mario Mandzukic could be back on after the player seemingly had a change of heart over wage demands.