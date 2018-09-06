Man Utd star emerges as early doubt for crunch Watford clash

Marouane Fellaini has withdrawn from international duty with Belgium complaining of a knee injury – putting his participation in Manchester United’s clash with Watford on Saturday week in some doubt.

The towering Belgian – a big favourite of Jose Mourinho – was handed his first start of the season on Sunday as United claimed a much-needed 2-0 win at Burnley to ease the pressure on the United manager.

Belgian are to face Scotland in a friendly on Friday night before they open their UEFA Nations League campaign against Iceland three days later – but Fellaini’s injury means he won’t play a part in either match.

The 30-year-old has suffered with an ongoing knee issue over the past 18 months and his withdrawal from international duty makes him an early doubt for the televised trip to face Javier Gracia’s side in nine days time.

United were 4-2 winners at Vicarage Road on their last visit to the Hornets and a repeat will be made all the more difficult without Fellaini, who proved his importance to Mourinho in the win at Turf Moor.

However, Fellaini’s absence could hand a reprieve to £52million man Fred, who was benched at Burnley, but looks to be the obvious benefactor of any injury the Belgian may have suffered.

