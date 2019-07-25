Eric Bailly reportedly fears he will be pushed out of the Manchester United exit door if and when the club secure the signing of £80million transfer target Harry Maguire.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well be spoilt for choice when it comes to centre-halves, but that has not stopped the Old Trafford club from pursuing a potential world-record deal for Leicester and England defender Maguire.

United are understood to have submitted an opening £70million bid earlier this month, while there were claims on Monday that an improved bid of £80m had been accepted.

However, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers insists the Foxes are in no hurry to part with the defender and he will only be allowed to leave if their asking price – believed to be as much as £90m – is met.

Maguire’s arrival at Old Trafford would swell their central defensive options to seven, with Victor Lindelof earmarked as the man most likely to partner Maguire and with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones their next options, with both players recently being handed extended contracts.

Solskjaer has described Axel Tuanzebe as ‘the future’ of the club following United’s 1-0 win against Inter Milan on Saturday, with the 21-year-old – who excelled during a loan stint at Aston Villa last season – expected to be given a chance to shine this season.

And while United are believed to be ready to cash in on another defender in Marcos Rojo, the club’s £20m valuation of the Argentina international – who can also play as left-back – is thought to have put off would-be suitors.

As such, Metro reports Bailly is becoming increasingly conscious of the fact he’s likely to be the main victim of Maguire’s arrival and is expected to be allowed to move on before the transfer window shuts on Thursday August 8.

Bailly has a year to run on his deal and while United have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, discussions are yet to start over an extension and it’s reported plans to speak to Solskjaer this week to discuss his future.

The Ivorian defender was the first signing of the Jose Mourinho era at Old Trafford, arriving in a £30m deal from Villarreal.

And while he impressed during his debut campaign, things have not gone well for the player since and he’s fallen a long way down the pecking order after a number of niggling injuries coupled with a loss of form.

