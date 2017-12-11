Man Utd star faces extended absence and looks set to miss 11 games

Eric Bailly has reportedly been ruled out of action for at least two months – with the uncompromising defender likely to miss Manchester United’s next 11 games.

The Ivory Coast international’s lay-off is likely to cause Jose Mourinho a huge headache in his central defence, with Phil Jones also sidelined ahead of a busy run of festive football.

Bailly’s groin injury will reportedly sideline the player until the beginning of February and the former Villarreal man will likely miss at least 11 games – and possibly as many as 14 should United make progress in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, with the next round of those games coming within his expected absence.

During the eight-week period, Bailly is set to miss Premier League encounters with Bournemouth, West Brom, Leicester, Burnley (twice), Southampton, Everton, Stoke and Tottenham, as well as cup ties with Bristol City and Derby County.

The player has emerged as one of Mourinho’s first selections when fit and his absence will be a tough pill to swallow from the United boss, who will still be reeling from Sunday’s derby defeat to Manchester City.