Ronaldo signing convinces Man Utd star over €90m Juventus move

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has made his mind up over the possibility of a sensational return to Juventus, a report claims.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the France international would jump at the chance of a move back to Turin this summer – and that Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing could be key.

Pogba has so far struggled to justify his £89.3million price tag since joining United from Juve two summers ago and often found himself at loggerheads with Jose Mourinho throughout the course of last season.

Mourinho and Pogba are understood to have fallen out last season after Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on February 1, when the Frenchman was substituted at half-time.

However, Pogba’s performances for France at the World Cup have reminded the watching world what a talent he is, and he has been linked with a return to Serie A as well as moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport recently claimed the Italian champions will explore the possibility of bring back Paul Pogba in a €90m move – though that move only looks possible if Miralem Pjanic leaves for LaLiga.

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.