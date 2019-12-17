Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the increasingly-impressive performances of teenage striker Mason Greenwood makes leaving him out of the Manchester United side an increasingly difficulty task.

Having made his full debut at the end of last season, Greenwood has made rapid strides this season, having started seven games, with five of those coming in the Europa League, one in the Carabao Cup and then in the Premier League win over Tottenham.

And while Greenwood didn’t net against Spurs, the chances he stuck away against AZ Alkmaar and then in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Everton have illustrated his growing importance to the United side.

And Solskjaer has revealed that leaving the 18-year-old out of the side is becoming “very, very difficult”.

“He’s making it hard for me to leave him out,” the United boss said. “I remember when I came to the club and I kept scoring a few goals and even though I felt I could have performed better, the manager’s comments were ‘it’s hard to keep players who score out of the team’.

“It’s very, very difficult now to put a team out there without having Mason in my mind.”

United teammate Harry Maguire also admits he’s a big fan of Greenwood and said of his Everton goal: “It’s a great finish again. I think it’s pretty similar to his goal in midweek, to be honest.

“He’s a special talent, he’s a young boy, he’s working hard in training.”

Asked how he can become a regular in the side, Maguire continued: “He needs to keep his head down, not get carried away and I’m sure he’s going to have a big future for this club and we’re lucky to have him.”

United face Colchester at Old Trafford on Wednesday with a place in the League Cup semi-finals on the line, and Solskjaer will not not treating the game lightly.

“Any young team will benefit from winning a trophy,” he said. “The prize now is to get to a semi-final and then you’re not too far away, so the motivation and the attitude will be right on Wednesday definitely.

“I think we showed by the team we put out against Chelsea that we’re taking it seriously – even though we were in a difficult spell in the league.

“It was still important for us to create that momentum and the belief in the players so definitely we’re hoping to get to the final.

“It’s massive for a player the first trophy he wins, no matter which one it is. For me I remember when Patrice [Evra] and Nemanja [Vidic] won our first trophy against Wigan in the final in 2006 and of course they got that feeling.

“When you get that feeling of winning it’s something that you want more and more of. We have a few players that won the title, but there’s less and less left of them so for us it would be massive.”

