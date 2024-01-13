Romano confirms Man Utd star will join Sevilla on permanent deal; second player could follow in double swoop

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United forward Mateo Meija is set to join Sevilla on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old was touted to become a superstar when he signed for the Red Devils from Real Zaragoza in 2019 but hasn’t lived up to his potential at Old Trafford.

Meija only signed a new contract with Man Utd last June but it is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The winger was a regular in Premier League 2 last season but failed to make his mark and break into the first team.

Now, Romano has revealed that he is set to join Sevilla. On X, he wrote: “Sevilla agree deal to sign Mateo Mejia from Manchester United on permanent transfer.

“Documents to be signed next week. 2003 born striker will leave the club on free transfer as his contract was due to expire in June.

“Man Utd will have 25% sell-on clause for Mejia.”

READ MORE: Secret Erik ten Hag phone call revealed as Man Utd line up deal for eye-catching Ajax striker

Hannibal could follow Meija to Sevilla

Interestingly, it seems Meija may not be the only Man Utd player to join Sevilla this month.

As reported by TEAMtalk, fellow youngster Hannibal Mejbri appears set to depart Old Trafford on loan, and the Spanish club are leading the race for his signature.

Everton have also made an offer to sign Hannibal on a six-month loan but it’s thought that the 20-year-old would prefer a move to LaLiga.

It has been suggested that Sevilla have also included an option to buy in their loan offer, while Man Utd will have a buyback clause in the deal.

Hannibal has made just five appearances in the Premier League this season – scoring his first goal in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton early in the campaign.

It seems unlikely that he will break into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI any time soon, so a loan move away from Old Trafford could be the best thing for his development.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Sevilla are successful in their attempts to sign Hannibal. Everton are still pushing for him, however.

Man Utd exploring spectacular Real Madrid transfer to begin new Ratcliffe era with a bang