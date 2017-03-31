Man Utd star Juan Mata to miss rest of season – report

Manchester United’s injury crisis looks set to deepen amid reports that Juan Mata will miss the rest of the season.

The Spain star has gone under the knife to cure a groin problem and the Manchester Evening News claim it is likely to sideline the playmaker for the rest of the campaign.

Mata tried to play through the pain but finally succumbed to the injury earlier this week and was left with no option but to book in for immediate surgery.

United confirmed Mata’s injury in a short statement on Friday night, saying: “Juan has had surgery for a groin injury. Further updates on his recovery will follow in due course.”

Mata has never missed a United game through injury in over three years at the club but his absence could hardly have been more badly timed with the club facing a hectic end to the season which includes matches in the Europa League and Premier League. The club faces nine fixtures in April alone.

Paul Pogba’s absence through injury has seen youngster Matthew Willock promoted to the senior squad for the first time, while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have both recently suffered injury setbacks.

The recent departures of Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay and Bastian Schweinsteiger have left United with a squad of 25 players including another rookie Axel Tuanzebe.

United face West Brom on Saturday and will also be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera, who serve the final match of suspensions.

When confirming the injury lay-offs for Smalling and Jones on Friday, Mourinho insisted United must not dwell on their mounting problems.

“We cannot be here crying or speaking about the players who are not available to play,” said Mourinho.

“You know Zlatan and Herrera are suspended, you know that Herrera is two matches banned for that episode against Chelsea.

“You know what happened in the English national team with Smalling and Jones.

“You know that we have also Pogba injured, but I repeat they’re not important.

“The important players are the ones that are ready to play and the ones I trust and the ones who are going to give us everything tomorrow to try to keep us in the fight for the top four.”