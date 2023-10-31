Man Utd star ‘left in limbo’ as talks over new long-term contract have ‘gone quiet’

Manchester United have reportedly decided that they will not focus on off-field matters until their form improves, which could have ramifications for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Erik ten Hag’s side were thrashed 3-0 by rivals Manchester City on Sunday, a defeat that has left the Red Devils in a disappointing eighth place in the Premier League table.

Pressure is beginning to mount on Ten Hag, but he is not on the verge of the sack just yet. It now seems that Man Utd’s poor form could affect some of their player’s futures, as well as their manager’s.

As it stands, Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri’s contracts are all set to expire at the end of the season, as their contracts run out on June 30.

Wan-Bissaka has featured in five Premier League matches this season but has missed the last five with a hamstring injury. Recent reports have suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen to tie the 25-year-old down to a new long-term deal.

Now, however, Wan-Bissaka is set to be left in the dark about his future.

Wan-Bissaka contract talks have ‘gone quiet’

According to the Daily Mail, Wan-Bissaka’s contract extension negotiations appear to have ‘gone quiet.’

As mentioned, this comes after the Man Utd hierarchy’s decision to focus on improving results on the pitch before handing out new deals.

The right-back has been ‘locked in talks’ with the Red Devils about an extension until recently and ‘confidence was growing between all parties that a positive resolution would be reached.’

Those negotiations have now reportedly ‘stalled’ and Wan-Bissaka has been ‘left in limbo.’ Instead of handing him a new long-term contract, Man Utd more likely to activate a one-year extension clause in the 25-year-old’s contract to ensure that he remains on their books until 2025.

It’s thought that Man Utd are planning to do the same with Hannibal and Lindelof.

Wan-Bissaka was linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, with former club Crystal Palace interested in him, but he has since proved that he can be an asset for Ten Hag.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the defender reacts to his long-term contract talks going cold, and whether any clubs try and test Man Utd’s resolve with a bid for him in January.

