Victor Lindelof has taken himself to task for his performance for Sweden, with the Manchester United man admitting he hadn’t been good enough in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Norway.

The Swedish defender appears to have nailed down a first-team place at Old Trafford this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer settling on the former Benfica man as the regular partner for the world’s costliest defender Harry Maguire in the heart of the backline.

And having scored in Thursday’s 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands in their Euro 2020 qualifier, it seemed Lindelof had transferred his solid Premier League form onto the international arena.

However, the player put in what many felt was a disappointing performance against Norway on Sunday, with no one more critical of his efforts than the man himself.

“I think I played a lousy game,” Lindelof told VG.

“I have high standards. I think I just had two passes forward. I should have controlled the game more but I didn’t.

“Everything was bad from our side. We had all the preconditions to play a good game.

“We played at home, with fantastic fans, against Norway, but we lose two points. Why? I have no idea.”

Lindelof, who was linked with a summer move to Barcelona, will be hoping to fare better when Manchester United return to domestic action with a Premier League clash against unbeaten Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

