Man Utd star Lukaku labels sections of media ‘racist’ in impassioned rant

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku believes that racism in the media is the reason he will never get the respect that he deserves.

The Belgium star, who has scored four goals in the last two games including a late winner on Saturday, has discussed the coverage he has received since moving to Old Trafford in 2017.

“I’m a religious person and God always tells us always to forgive. But I don’t forget.

“That’s why I don’t give media, some media, not my attention or even a look. I know sometimes I pay the price but I don’t care.

“Even one reporter said: thank God the mother of Romelu Lukaku didn’t have a third child. Can you imagine?!

“I’m not gonna kiss someone ass to be loved.

“It depends which newspaper, though. There is one newspaper which everybody reads that they’re like, you can say, ‘you are all racists’, you all know who you are.

“I remember my first game with Man Utd. We played Real Madrid in the Super Cup and I scored but we lost, and there was a chance that I missed. We played the next game against West Ham and I scored twice. Then the game after I scored again, and I scored again, and I scored again. But it was always ‘yes but…’, ‘yes but…’

“I will never get my respect.

“That happened at Man Utd when I started, that’s when I knew ‘ah OK, whatever is going to happen, people are going to look at me with eyes like this’.”

