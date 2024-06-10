Christian Eriksen has made his mind up on moving to Saudi Arabia

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has made his intentions clear when it comes to a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few transfer windows, clubs from the Saudi Pro League have invested heavily and have lured some of the biggest stars to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo set the trend for big names to head to Saudi Arabia and the likes of Neymar, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema have since followed him.

A number of Man Utd players have been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia of late with the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes being looked at.

The speculation relating to Eriksen’s long-term future is also swirling with the midfielder set to enter the final year of his contract.

While plenty of players in Eriken’s position would be considering a move to the Saudi Pro League, he isn’t tempted to join the league at this stage.

“I have never received an offer [from Saudi Arabia], and I have made sure that I have never been approached,” Eriksen told Bold.

“If my agent has said something, I’ve always said that I don’t even want to know what it is because it’s not something that interests me.

“I can understand that it can be difficult to say no, and we have also talked about that before – also for the club. I understand that it can be really difficult to say no if you see how much money is involved, but I just try to avoid it completely so that I don’t get to know how much it could be. I’m not going there.”

Eriksen could be moved on this summer

While a move to Saudi Arabia doesn’t seem to interest Eriksen at this point, there’s every chance that he does leave Man Utd this summer.

The 32-year-old has been linked with an exit and with the club working on signing Benfica star Joao Neves, that could allow the Danish star to depart.

It’s no secret that his role within Erik ten Hag’s side was diminished last season as he only started in 12 Premier League matches.

“For me, the season has been a little different to other seasons,” Eriksen said in a separate interview with TV2 Sport.

“It has been a slightly different role. It’s new to me, but it’s also new to the outside world.

“It is clear, in relation to how people talk. No, it’s the same. Now I was also a bit lucky that I didn’t sit on the bench so much when I was younger.

“But I did it once in a while. It’s never fun. That’s for sure. Personally, you always want to be the one who is chosen first in the team. Sometimes the coach looks the other way. But then I play for United, so there is just a battle for places, because there are a lot of good players.”

Eriksen’s full focus for the time being will be on the upcoming Euros campaign with Denmark, but the questions relating to his long-term future are still present.

