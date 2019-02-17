Man Utd star makes worrying admission about form, relationship with Solskjaer

Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez has admitted that he is worried by his current lack of form, hinting that a lack of starts is behind his ‘loss of spark’.

Sanchez has had a terrible time at Old Trafford since his move from Arsenal just over a year ago with one goal and three assists all season.

The Chilean has been one of the only players that has struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian has revitalised most of the squad from their bad performances under Jose Mourinho.

“He (Solskjaer) hasn’t spoken to me a great deal about what I have to do on the pitch, but I think I’m an experienced player and I think I know what I need to do and what I shouldn’t do,” Sanchez told the BBC .

“I’m a player that, if I’m not in contact with the ball, I lose that spark, and sometimes I want to play in every game. You’re in, you’re out, and I’m used to playing.

“It’s not an excuse because if I go on for 10, 20 minutes, I have to perform because that’s what I’m here for, to make a difference.

“I would like to have brought more joy to the club. Yes, it worries me because I believe in my abilities as a player, I want to show it.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!