Man Utd star mocks Klopp over Liverpool interview debacle; confirms he’s ‘unhappy’ with Ten Hag

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he ‘chuckled’ when he saw Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp storm out of a recent interview, while also speaking about his frustrating situation under Erik ten Hag.

Eriksen played regularly for Man Utd in the first few months of the season but then picked up a knee injury which kept him out of action for seven matches between November 26 and December 17. The 32-year-old returned to Man Utd’s squad in the Christmas period but has not been able to force his way back into the starting eleven.

Eriksen has mainly had to sit on the bench in recent weeks, with Ten Hag preferring to use other midfielders such as Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and Casemiro.

Eriksen came off the bench in the 80th minute during the recent FA Cup quarter-final clash between Man Utd and Liverpool, as he replaced Mainoo.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star played in a defensive midfield role as Ten Hag went for an ultra-attacking formation in extra time, ultimately winning the game 4-3 thanks to a dramatic Amad Diallo strike.

After the game, Klopp was asked by Danish journalist Niels Christian Frederiksen why his side struggled in extra time, even though they have usually shown great intensity in the final stages of matches this term.

But Klopp did not take kindly to this question, labelling it ‘dumb’ and saying he was ‘disappointed’ it had been asked.

Klopp then ended the interview early and said: “You are clearly not in a great shape. What is wrong with you?”

Christian Eriksen reacts to Klopp debacle

Eriksen has now spoken to Tipsbladet while on duty with the Denmark national team. When asked about the actions of the Liverpool boss, he replied: “I chuckled a bit at that. I happened to meet Per Frimann, who is his [Frederiksen’s] colleague, on the plane on the way home.

“I know that Rasmus [Hojlund] has spent the whole flight home with Niels Christian, so I think they’ve had some good conversations.

“It’s journalism, and what they’re asking about isn’t something one is involved with oneself, but Klopp was of course tired and irritated after they had lost.”

Eriksen’s call-up has surprised some in Denmark, due to the fact he is not playing regularly at club level.

On his situation at Old Trafford, the playmaker added that he is ‘unhappy’ and has spoken with Ten Hag about featuring more.

“I have previously stated that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it’s not something that keeps me up at night,” Eriksen said.

“The team is performing, and I must respect the role you have alongside. For my part, it has been about working hard and focusing on being fresh for every game, and I am. It is easier now to accept my role than it would have been before.

“I have had a conversation with Erik about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible, but I am available and need to be available for the team, which I am and always will be.

“He said it was the team he had chosen, and Kobbie is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places, which is expected when playing for a top club. There is great competition within the team.”

Eriksen continued: “Of course, you can be concerned in the long run because I want to play as much as possible. Naturally, you don’t want to always sit on the bench. I don’t have that approach to it, but it’s not something that worries me right now.

“Often when you change teams and win, you don’t change the winning team, and I respect that.”

