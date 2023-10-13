Man Utd star’s move to West Ham back on as Moyes revives interest to counteract Saudi Pro League exit

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could still join West Ham as the Irons have reportedly reignited their interest in him, amid talk one of their own players could leave for the Saudi Pro League.

After being stripped of the Man Utd captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, Maguire became a target for several Premier League clubs over the summer. Indeed, West Ham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton were all linked with moves for him.

It was West Ham who took their interest to the next level by submitting a £30million offer for the centre-back. This appeared to be accepted by Man Utd, allowing West Ham to begin contract talks with Maguire’s camp.

However, several reports then stated that Maguire rejected West Ham’s advances as he did not want to drop out of the Champions League at this stage of his career.

This meant the England international remain at Old Trafford, while West Ham instead began targeting former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, eventually landing him in a £20m deal from Stuttgart.

However, Maguire’s situation has not improved, as he remains behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in Ten Hag’s pecking order.

According to 90Min, West Ham are at risk of losing centre-half Kurt Zouma as he has become a target for sides in the Saudi top flight.

On Tuesday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that the East London outfit are planning contract talks with Zouma to keep interested clubs at bay, and to reward the Frenchman for his fine start to the campaign.

Harry Maguire could replace Zouma at West Ham

But if Zouma rejects a new deal and pushes for a lucrative switch to the Middle East, then Maguire will come back into view for Moyes and co. 90Min add that the Irons have revived their interest in Maguire ahead of the January transfer window opening.

And West Ham will be encouraged by Maguire calling them ‘a massive club’ on Wednesday. The 30-year-old also refuted suggestions that he was to blame for a move to West Ham falling through, instead claiming that a deal was never agreed between the two clubs.

Maguire added that ‘game time is really important to me’, which suggests that if Ten Hag continues to leave him on the bench, he will push to find a new club. And West Ham will be at the front of the queue to snap him up if he decides he wants to leave Man Utd.

Former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe has also explained why Maguire leaving Man Utd would be very beneficial for his career.